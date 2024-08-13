WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINVR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. WinVest Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

