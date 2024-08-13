WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Price Performance

WM Technology stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,718 shares in the company, valued at $682,783.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $91,299.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,142.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,557 shares of company stock worth $199,783. 23.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the first quarter worth $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in WM Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 671,253 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.