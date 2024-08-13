WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.
WM Technology Price Performance
WM Technology stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the first quarter worth $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in WM Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 671,253 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.
