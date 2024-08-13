Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $309.01 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,785,525,544,071 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,787,523,208,925.424. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003543 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $4,264,777.44 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.