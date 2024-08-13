Wrapped XDC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $80,944.61 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $80,944.61 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 266,663,167 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 267,619,229.72526726. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02599929 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $86,085.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

