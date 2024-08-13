Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 406,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,586,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.