Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 241.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zapata Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZPTA stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61. Zapata Computing has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapata Computing stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.16% of Zapata Computing at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

