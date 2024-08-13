Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

