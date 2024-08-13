Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,965 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

