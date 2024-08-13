ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

ZI opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

