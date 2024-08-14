1,446 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $180.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $182.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

