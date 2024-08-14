3,239 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.8 %

CARR opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.