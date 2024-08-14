Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $11.76. Abacus Life shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 56,689 shares traded.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Abacus Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

Abacus Life Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

