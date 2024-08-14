abrdn plc (SLFPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on October 9th

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

SLFPY opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. abrdn has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

