Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 441.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 30.20, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $166.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 520,044 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 103,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

