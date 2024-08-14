Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.