Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.08.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.55%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
