Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,565,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 342,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,521,000 after buying an additional 542,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,593,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,868,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.