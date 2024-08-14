Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

ALHC opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,434.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

