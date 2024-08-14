Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on September 6th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $20.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $323.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

