Analysts Offer Predictions for Spectral AI, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Spectral AI in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Spectral AI in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Spectral AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDAI. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

