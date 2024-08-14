Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

