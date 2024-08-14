Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

