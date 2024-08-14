ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPRY. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,447 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,096 shares of company stock worth $3,823,589. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

