Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARTV. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

