Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.73. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

