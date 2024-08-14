Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.54 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.