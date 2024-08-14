Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Azitra Stock Performance
AZTR stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Azitra has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $86.40.
About Azitra
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azitra
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.