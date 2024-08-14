Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Azitra Stock Performance

AZTR stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Azitra has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $86.40.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

