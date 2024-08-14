Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) “Underperformer” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their underperformer rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.60 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $589.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

