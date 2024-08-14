Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLDP. CIBC lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market cap of $589.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

