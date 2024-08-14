Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 7.1 %

BLDP opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.