Bank of America Lowers Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $48.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intapp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

