Bank of America Raises SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $84.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SE. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,497.00 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SEA by 2,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,593 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 101,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SEA by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,904 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,483,000 after acquiring an additional 389,281 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SEA by 26.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,221 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SEA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 864,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.