Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEEM. B. Riley upgraded Beam Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Beam Global Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $284,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile



Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

