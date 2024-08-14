Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLTE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Belite Bio stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of -1.47. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

