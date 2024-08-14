Biohaven Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($9.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:BHVN)

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Biohaven in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($9.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.46). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($7.09) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92).

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

