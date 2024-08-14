Bittensor (TAO) Price Tops $281.10 on Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $53.59 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $281.10 or 0.00457887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,219,265 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,217,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 287.16701577 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $54,119,388.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

