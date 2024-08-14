Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BAER opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

