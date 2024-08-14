Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

