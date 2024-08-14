Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 611,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

