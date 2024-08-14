BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.