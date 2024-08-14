Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.00 million. Research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -113.33%.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.