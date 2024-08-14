Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $207,850,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after acquiring an additional 507,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

