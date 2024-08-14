Caribou Biosciences’ (CRBU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 383.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

CRBU stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.30. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 476.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 66,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $151,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

