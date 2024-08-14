Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

