Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

