Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE CMG opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 421,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411,958 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,190.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 681,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 665,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

