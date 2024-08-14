Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVIIU opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

