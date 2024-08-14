CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Up 72.5% in July

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CION Investment

CION Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

NYSE CION opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,803 shares of company stock worth $46,879 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.