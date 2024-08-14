Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CPH opened at C$13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$3.45 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$335.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.59.

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.