Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
