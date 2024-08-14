Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

